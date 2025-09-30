Sean 'Diddy' Combs deserves at least 11 years in prison, prosecutors say

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas at Fox Theater on June 02, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Sean Combs deserves at least 11 years in prison when he is sentenced Friday on two counts of transportation for the purposes of prostitution, federal prosecutors said in a memo to the judge, arguing that despite his acquittal on more serious charges, Combs is "unrepentant" and left victims in fear.

"The defendant will not be punished for any crimes of which he was acquitted, of course, but punishment for his crimes of conviction must take into account the manner in which he committed them," prosecutors argued.

The recommendation is far in excess of what defense attorneys sought, which amounts to about time served.

Federal prosecutors say Combs was violent, abusive and left victims in fear, so while he was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges they say he still deserves at least 11 years following his July conviction on two counts of transportation for the purposes of prostitution.

Prosecutors argued Combs held all the power over the people he transported, particularly Cassie Ventura, who ended up "bloodied and busied," as depicted on hotel security camera video.

"The defendant also horrifically physically abused Ventura throughout their relationship, a point he conceded at trial," prosecutors said.

They argued the sentence should reflect Combs' "decades of unchecked violence" and "decades of psychological, emotional and physical damage he has inflicted."

Defense attorneys call the recommendation "draconian," saying in their earlier sentencing memo it amounts to "Verdict be damned—lock him up and throw away the key."

The prosecution included several people who were previously in Combs' orbit, including Cassie Ventura and Mia, a former employee who testified in court.

"I hope that your sentencing decision reflects the strength it took for victims of Sean Combs to come forward," Ventura said in a letter. "I hope that your decision considers the many lives that Sean Combs has upended with his abuse and control."

Mia said in a letter she hoped the court would hand down a sentence that "reflects the full measure of harm that he has caused."

"A sentence that honors the truth, the pain, and the lives that have been destroyed. A sentence that that gives us hope, protection, and justice," she wrote.

She added, "Please, your Honor. You have the power to show us, the world and the future that our lives, our voices, our truth, and our humanity matter. Please help us."

