Sean Kingston and mother indicted on federal charges in wire fraud scheme

Sean Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, were indicted in a Miami court in connection with a $1 million wire fraud scheme. They were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and five counts of wire fraud charges.

According to The Associated Press, the federal indictment says Kingston and Turner were allegedly involved "in a scheme to defraud victims of high-end specialty vehicles, jewelry and other goods through the use of fraudulent documents." They falsely claimed they'd paid for high-end items via bank wire or other monetary payment transfers and kept more than $1 million worth of purchased items for themselves.

Kingston and Turner respectively face a maximum of 20 years in prison per count, if convicted.

At the time of the story, Robert Rosenblatt, an attorney for Kingston and his mom, did not immediately respond to the AP's request for a comment.

As previously reported, Kingston and Turner were arrested May 23 on similar state charges in Fort Irwin and Kingston's Fort Lauderdale home, respectively.

Kingston's currently serving two years of probation for trafficking stolen property. Turner, on the other hand, previously served almost 1 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to bank fraud in 2006.

