Sean Kingston says his mother is good following her fraud-related arrest

Sean Kingston is in the headlines, but it's not for his music or his own actions. ABC affiliate WPLG reports his Florida home was surrounded by Broward County Sheriff's Office deputies Thursday, and they arrested his mother on fraud and theft charges.

The officers were spotted next to a command center set up in Kingston's driveway as part of an investigation before they took his mom, Janice Turner, into custody.

In a civil complaint obtained from the Broward Clerk of Courts, Ver Ver Entertainment accused Kingston of failing to fully pay for a 232-inch television and entertainment system. It alleged he cons people into giving him products and services without ever paying for them.

"He basically has a sales pitch that he goes through to defraud people. He induces them into giving him really expensive things," says attorney Dennis Card, representative of Ver Ver Entertainment. "We know that our property is inside this house right here, so as soon as the raid takes place we are going to have a crew of people in there to reassemble it and take it back to its rightful owner."

While Kingston wasn't arrested or on the property when Turner was taken into custody, he wrote on social media, “People love negative energy! I am good and so is my mother!.. my lawyers are handling everything as we speak.”

