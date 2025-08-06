See Ariana Grande's new character poster, BTS video for 'Wicked: For Good'

Is it November yet? The sequel Wicked: For Good is still months away, but there's now a new peek at the highly anticipated Ariana Grande/Cynthia Erivo film to whet your appetite.

First, a character poster has been revealed showing Ari as Glinda in a pink gown with green edging, standing on a pink carpet. There's one for Cynthia as Elphaba, as well, showing her standing on a cliff with flying monkeys in the background. Plus, there's a behind-the-scenes featurette with Ariana, Cynthia and director Jon M. Chu talking about the sequel.

"It's a much more mature, emotional journey about the consequences of the hard choices that you make," Chu says. "It's really about [Glinda and Elphaba] trying to get back together in some way, even if the fates don't allow that."

"We really just get to see how far we can push this friendship," says Ariana. "There is nuance. There is hurt. There's forgiveness." "It's wild," adds Cynthia.

Plus, Wicked: For Good will show us another side of the story we've known since childhood from watching the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz. Ariana says, "We get to see how these characters like the Tin Man and the Scarecrow and the Lion come to be. We see, truly, the origin story of the witches of Oz."

Describing the film as "an epic conclusion of the journey," Chu notes, "You get to the guts of what Wicked is all about."

Wicked: For Good arrives Nov. 21. The previous film earned both Ariana and Cynthia Oscar nominations.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.