Serena Williams delves into passion for beauty with new brand, WYN Beauty

Serena Williams has ventured into the cosmetics industry with WYN Beauty, inspired by her passion for beauty and her experience of touching up her makeup for interviews after tennis matches.

"Those moments are the foundation of the brand," Serena tells Byrdie. "After playing on center court in front of millions of people, I'd have to do press. There was a point where I was talking to the press every single day. I had to figure out how I wanted to show up, but I only had a few minutes after a match to do my makeup."

With that in mind, she spent five and half years creating a line that features "smudge-, sweat-, and feather-resistant" products, convenient for those who have busy lives.

"I am not working out as much, but I am so active in my day-to-day life," Serena shares. "For me, it's about creating a collection that speaks to me, whether I'm on the tennis court or picking my daughter up from school ... If I wake up late, I can quickly put on our skin tint, concealer, and lip and cheek tint and look fully made up all day. WYN Beauty wants you to understand you can be glamorous and active—and own it."

She also hopes that WYN Beauty, which will "platform causes and initiatives that support maternal health" following her near-death birthing experience with daughter Olympia, will "make it easy" for people "to feel and look their best."

While Serena's excited about the line and her accomplishments as a tennis star, she says her kids have brought her the most joy, noting, "I can't say that a Wimbledon trophy holds a candle to volunteering at my kid's school."

WYN Beauty is available on Ulta.com and Ulta Beauty stores starting April 7.

