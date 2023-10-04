Sexyy Red catches flak for comments supporting Donald Trump

Sexyy Red is a fan of Donald Trump, so much so she wants him back in the White House. While a guest on comedian Theo Von's This Past Weekend podcast, she explained why she and others like the former president.

“I like Trump,” she said. “Yeah, they support him in the hood. At first I don’t think people was f****** with him. They thought he was racist, saying little s*** against women."

Their opinions changed "once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money," Sexyy continued. "Aww baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office. We need him back because, baby, them checks. Them stimulus checks. Trump, we miss you.”

The rapper also shared that she thinks Trump is funny and bold.

“I love Trump. He funny to me. I used to be watching him talking to people," she said. "He used to be calling people fat. He just bold. He funny. We need people like him.”

Since leaving office, Trump has been indicted on 91 charges in four separate cases, including his alleged involvement in trying to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results. Following the interview, Sexyy caught flak for her comments supporting the former president.

"Clearly some people don't know how the stimulus checks worked, who's money it actually was/is and how it go distributed… People believe anything," Apple Music's Ebro Darden wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I've skee'd my last yee, I fear," another fan wrote, referencing Sexyy's song "Skeeyee.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.