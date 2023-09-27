Sexyy Red leads Rap Sh!t season 2 soundtrack with new single, "No Panties"

With the premiere of Issa Rae's Rap Sh!t soon approaching, the hit Max show announced its soundtrack and premiered the lead single, "No Panties" by Sexyy Red.

"I'm happy that I got to work on 'No Panties' for Rap Sh!t," she said in a statement, per Billboard. "It's just me having fun on the beat and talking my s***. It's just like the show: The rap girls running this s***."

Rap Sh!t S2: The Mixtape will feature a mix of original songs performed by the show's lead characters Shawna, played by Aida Osman, and Mia, played by rapper KaMillion.

The new collection, expected out November 3 via Issa's Raedio label and Def Jam, will also include new songs by Rico Nasty, Kaliii, Maiya the Don, Enchanting, Cam & China and more.

After postponing the season two premiere due to the WGA and SAG strikes, the first two episodes of Rap Sh!t, originally set for August 10, will premiere November 9 on Max.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.