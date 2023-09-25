Sexyy Red thanks Drake after he gifted her a watch, wads of money

Seems like Drake's got a lot of love for Sexyy Red.

So much so that he gifted the rapper a luxury Cartier watch and loads of money.

Sexyy Red showed off the pile of presents on Instagram, thanking Drake, the "big dawg," for the thoughtful gesture.

"Thank you Drakeeeeeeee ice me df out den," she said. "Big boss s*** I appreciate dat big dawg."

She also shared a close-up look of the high-end watch in a video where Drake can seemingly be heard in the background, expressing his love for the rapper.

"Come on, come on Sexyy, you know, you know I love you. You know I appreciate you."

The gift giving follows a series of images shared to social media of Drake and Sexyy — one picture of the two backstage at Drake's It's All a Blur tour stop in New York, the other showing the rappers cozied up while posing for photos at his Brooklyn show.

