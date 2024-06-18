Smokey Robinson, Sheila E and more set for 'A Capitol Fourth'

Smokey Robinson and Sheila E are among the artists set to perform live on A Capitol Fourth, the annual PBS special celebrating Independence Day.
The night will also feature performances by Sister Sledge featuring Slegendary, Fantasia, Darren Criss, Fitz and Noelle from Fitz and The Tantrums, the National Symphony Orchestra and more. There will also be a salute to Team USA ahead of the Paris Olympics, featuring gold medal gymnast Shawn Johnson East.
