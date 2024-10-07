Smokey Robinson returns to Las Vegas in April

Smokey also has several dates booked for later this year. His next show is scheduled for Nov. 8 in Red Bank, New Jersey. A complete list of dates can be found at smokeyrobinson.com.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
Smokey also has several dates booked for later this year. His next show is scheduled for Nov. 8 in Red Bank, New Jersey. A complete list of dates can be found at smokeyrobinson.com.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy