"So devastated": Ja Rule upset over denied entry into UK for Sunrise Tour

Looks as if Ja Rule will not be traveling to the U.K. for his Sunrise Tour.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to air grievances about being denied entry into the country just days before he was expected to perform.

"I'm so devastated I can't believe the UK won't let me in," he wrote. "I've spent a half million dollars in production of my own money to put this tour together only to be denied entry DAYS before my shows this is not fair to me or my fans these venues are 85% sold and now I can't come."

The New York rapper was slated to play in Cardiff, Wales, this Friday, March 1, and travel to other U.K. cities throughout the month.

He tweeted that he's being denied entry because of his criminal record.

"My team made it CLEAR to the promoter that I have a criminal record and can't get in the country…The PROMOTER swore this wouldn't be an issue," he said, adding the promoter is to blame for ticket sales.

"Y'all love to blame the artist lol… GET YOUR REFUNDS!" Ja said.

The "Clap Back" rapper vowed to do "something special" for his U.K. fans who purchased tickets to a show that might no longer happen.

Ja first announced the Sunrise Tour, with special guests Keri Hilson, Lloyd and Mya, in December as a road show celebrating his 25 years in the music industry.

