Songs by Rihanna and Usher added to Apple Fitness+

Looking for fresh music to help get and stay active this new year?

Starting this month and in February, songs by Rihanna and Usher will be added to the Apple Fitness+ workout program.

The Artist Spotlight — a new series which dedicates an entire workout playlist to a single artist — will be launched by the tech giant in honor of Super Bowl Halftime shows of the past and future.

On January 8, 10 new workouts with music by Rihanna, last year's Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime show headliner, will be available for the first time in any fitness service, according to Apple.

Music by Usher, this year's Super Bowl Halftime performer, will be featured on Artist Spotlight workouts starting Monday, February 5.

There will also be Britney Spears-themed workouts as well as fitness playlists with music by rock band U2.

Aside from the Artist Spotlight, this month, Apple will unveil a Sound Meditations for Relaxation playlist, Strength, Core, and Yoga for Golfers playlist and a Time to Walk collection, an audio experience that will be made available on iPhone and Apple Watch, with new episode guests Colman Domingo, Al Roker, Common and more.

