Spend Mother's Day weekend at Mary J. Blige's Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

It's Women's History Month, which is why it's a good time for Mary J. Blige to announce her third annual Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit.

Taking place in her hometown of New York City, the three-day event will include music, comedy, "female empowerment sessions," speakers and more. Among the highlights will be a concert at Brooklyn's Barclays Center with Mary, 50 Cent, Jill Scott, Jadakiss, Muni Long, Lola Brooke and Funk Flex; a comedy show with Tiffany Haddish and others; a jazz concert with Robert Glasper; a gospel brunch hosted by Mary and a gospel concert featuring The Clark Sisters.

The concert runs over Mother's Day Weekend, May 10 through May 12. A presale is live now, using the code STRENGTH, and general ticket sales start March 8 at 10 a.m. ET. Visit soawfestival.com for all the details.

“I’m so excited to bring our Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit to my hometown, New York City, a place that has always been a huge source of inspiration for me,” Mary says in a statement. "Having the opportunity to continue to uplift, inspire, and build within my community is the reason I created this festival ... nobody does it like New York, so get ready.”

