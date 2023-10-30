Spooky stars: Here's how Keke Palmer, Chlöe Bailey, Ice Spice & more dressed up for Halloween

With Halloween falling on a Tuesday this year, many stars pulled out their costumes this past weekend. From Keke Palmer to Ice Spice to Lizzo, here's how some celebrities dressed up to celebrate the spooky holiday.

First, Keke Palmer went full-on scary as the Bride of Frankenstein, while her eight-month-old son, Leodis, dressed as her monstrous but adorable scientific creator, Dr. Frankenstein. "He gave me LIFE," Keke wrote in one of the posts. Then, the star made her debut as Tyra Banks, donning a pink strapless dress and silver tiara as she paid homage to the classic childhood film, Life-Size.

Ice Spice went all out as Betty Boop during a music performance on Saturday. Her look featured a strapless red mini dress, complete with pointy black kitten heels and jet black curls in her hair.

Lizzo channeled her inner Tina Turner with a black leather fringe outfit and light brown afro wig. She later put her unique take on horror character Elvira's classic all-black look and jet black bump hairstyle.

The Bailey sisters both dressed up — Chlöe as Khaleesi the Mother of Dragons and Catwoman, while Halle and her boyfriend, DDG, cosplayed Janet Jackson and Tupac in Poetic Justice.

Teyana Taylor fully tapped into her role as Loc Dog (played by Marlon Wayans) from the 1996 cult classic movie, Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood. Her look came complete with bunny slippers, multiple beepers on a belt, random objects in her hair and the famous Loc Doc grimace smile.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.