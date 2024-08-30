Stevie Wonder releases new song, "Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart”

After appearing at night three of the Democratic National Convention, Stevie Wonder has now released a new song calling for unity.

Ahead of his performance of "Higher Ground," he told the crowd, "We need to choose joy over anger, kindness over recrimination and peace over war. Every time! We must choose to be above the ugly words, the hateful anger and the division that those words and anger create. We must keep on keepin' on until we truly are a united people of these United States."

In the gentle mid-tempo song "Can We Fix Our Nation's Broken Heart," Wonder sings, "Can we fix our nation's broken heart and leave a better world behind/ Are we brave enough to try?/ Because if we listen to different thoughts and points of view/ Oh, my brothers and sisters / We don't have to lose/ Humanity, we're family."

The song also features one of Wonder's signature harmonica solos.

Wonder hasn't released an album since 2005, but he has put out a number of singles since then.

