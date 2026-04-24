Stocks and funds to watch as SpaceX prepares for an IPO

Finder reports that SpaceX, eyeing a historic IPO, could be valued at over $1.75 trillion, offering potential investment opportunities ahead.

Stocks and funds to watch as SpaceX prepares for an IPO

The company planning to launch humanity onto other planets is gearing up for one of its biggest launches yet. SpaceX, founded and primarily owned by billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, is expected to go public on the stock market this year, possibly as early as this summer.

The initial public offering (IPO) could be the largest one ever, with SpaceX potentially seeking a valuation of more than $1.75 trillion.

If the offering takes place, individuals with access to stock trading accounts would be able to buy into Musk’s corporate empire, which, until now, has only been open to large-scale accredited investors.

The event represents a crucial milestone in SpaceX’s aggressive expansion plans. It may also signal a near-future upswing for its existing suppliers and investment partners.

Finder dives into the stock offering, SpaceX's plans for growth, and related investments that may rise with the tide when SpaceX goes public.

About the SpaceX IPO

Despite the enormous buzz surrounding the IPO, much remains yet to be confirmed.

According to a report published on April 1, 2026, sources close to the matter revealed to Bloomberg News that SpaceX confidentially filed for an IPO with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Other major media outlets confirmed the news, including CNBC and The New York Times.

The sources indicated that SpaceX is targeting a $1.75 trillion valuation and hopes to raise between $50 billion and $75 billion from the IPO. The exact date has not been announced but it is expected to take place in June.

Rumors of a public offering began swirling in December 2025 when Musk tweeted his response to an article suggesting SpaceX would soon go public, calling the author's conclusion "accurate."

About the same time, it was reported that SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen had sent a letter to shareholders saying that the company was preparing for "a possible IPO in 2026."

“Whether it actually happens, when it happens, and at what valuation are still highly uncertain,” he said at the time.

The move comes as a surprise to many, given Musk's resistance to taking SpaceX public in the past. One apparent motivator is the need to raise capital for the company's larger-than-life expansion plans (more on that later).

However, the change may also lure investment dollars away from other tech juggernauts that are exploring plans to go public later this year, such as Anthropic and OpenAI.

"SpaceX is going to soak up a lot of liquidity," said Glen Anderson, president and CEO of the investment bank Rainmaker Securities, in an interview with TechCrunch. "There's only so much money out there allocated to IPOs."

8 investments to watch as SpaceX goes public

The largest IPO ever to hit the stock market will doubtless impact other businesses and investments tied to SpaceX.

Investors looking to ride the wave should keep an eye on SpaceX’s suppliers as well as companies and funds that privately hold its shares.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), a SpaceX investor

Alphabet, Google's parent company and one of the "Magnificent 7," invested around $900 million in SpaceX in 2015 for less than 10% of the company. Today, its private shares are worth just over 6%, which would translate to over $105 billion if SpaceX debuts at a $1.75 trillion valuation.

Nvidia (NVDA), a SpaceX supplier

AI infrastructure and computer graphics giant Nvidia is the largest company in the world by market capitalization, with a valuation of over $4.8 trillion. It’s also a major chip supplier to SpaceX, one of its biggest customers.

Despite SpaceX's plan to move chip production in-house through the Terafab project, Musk has confirmed as recently as mid-March that the company is still ordering Nvidia chips at scale.

Investors may see Nvidia’s stock benefiting from SpaceX’s growth, although time will tell how the relationship between both companies will evolve as SpaceX becomes more self-reliant.

Intel Corporation (INTC), a SpaceX supplier

While Nvidia focuses on chip design rather than manufacturing, Intel is positioning itself to become a leading chip manufacturer for AI systems with its Intel Foundry business, launched in 2024.

On April 7, 2026, Intel announced on Twitter that it would be partnering with SpaceX on the Terafab project. Its precise role is not yet clear, but the move signals the company's relevance in the AI era, in which demand for chips is skyrocketing.

STMicroelectronics (STM), a SpaceX supplier

STMicroelectronics has been a key chip supplier for Starlink satellites for over 10 years. The company both designs and manufactures semiconductors and is valued at over $39 billion.

Given the sizeable contribution Starlink makes to SpaceX’s current revenue and the role investors expect it to play in compounding that revenue, STMicroelectronics stock may very well see a bump in value following SpaceX’s debut on the public market.

Fidelity Contrafund (FCNTX), a mutual fund

Like Google, Fidelity Investments privately invested in SpaceX in 2015. While Fidelity isn’t a publicly traded company, it manages publicly traded funds that hold SpaceX shares.

An annual report revealed that the Fidelity Contrafund (FCNTX) paid around $43 million in 2015 for over 550,000 shares. As of December 2024, those shares were valued at $1.03 billion. As of April 7, 2025, about 5% of the Contrafund’s holdings are in SpaceX.

Baron Partners Retail (BPTRX), a mutual fund

Over 50% of the Baron Partners Retail fund is tied up in SpaceX and Tesla shares, with the former accounting for 33% of the fund’s holdings (as of the end of March 2026).

Investors who want to bet more heavily on SpaceX may be drawn to this investment, although its less diversified holdings make it riskier than the Fidelity Contrafund.

ARK Venture Fund (ARKVX), an interval fund

The ARK Venture Fund has allocated the greatest proportion of its holdings—just over 17%—to SpaceX stock. OpenAI and Anthropic are also among its top holdings.

This closed-end interval fund only allows investors to redeem quarterly, unlike many open-end mutual funds, which allow daily redemption.

ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (XOVR), an ETF

This exchange-traded fund does not directly invest in SpaceX shares but rather invests in a special purpose vehicle (SPV) that holds SpaceX shares. An SPV is a subsidiary created to isolate securities from a company's balance sheet, usually to reduce financial risk.

Over one-third of its holdings are indirectly allocated to SpaceX through the SPV; other holdings include Meta (Facebook) and Nvidia.

Easier to trade than interval funds, ETFs often come with low fees. As of the time of writing, this fund’s management fee sits at 0.75%.

Is SpaceX a good investment?

SpaceX’s value to the average investor’s portfolio depends on how the company grows following the influx of capital from its IPO and whether it can sustain an upward revenue trajectory.

How does SpaceX make money, and how does it plan to compound revenue? Currently, its operations are spread across four key areas:

Spaceflight (for humans and cargo)

Satellite internet services (for individual and government clients)

Artificial intelligence services

Computer chip-building (a newly announced venture)

Sources familiar with the company's financial results told Reuters that SpaceX's 2025 revenue was $15 billion–$16 billion, of which around $8 billion was profit.

As much as 50%–80% of this is believed to be from Starlink satellite services, while launch services also account for a chunk of the company’s earnings.

However, these undertakings only scratch the surface of what Musk wants to achieve. The long-term vision is to launch humanity into the stars by developing reusable spacecraft that can carry people to Mars and other destinations throughout the solar system.

Of course, financial experts eyeing SpaceX stock and other space stocks are far more interested in business activities with a clear path to profitability and measurable time frames.

Expansion post IPO

One such initiative is expanding Starlink’s satellite internet business to include “direct-to-cell” services, or smartphone connectivity via low-Earth-orbit satellites instead of traditional cell towers.

Investors are also keen to see SpaceX continue to capitalize on its position as a go-to space transportation service for commercial, civil, and government clients. Notably, the company was behind 52% of all global orbital launches in 2025. Its clients include NASA, Amazon, OneWeb, and the U.S. Department of Defense.

Investors may have another reason to expect SpaceX stock to move up and to the right if Musk's newly announced initiative, Terafab, is successful.

The project—a joint effort between SpaceX, Tesla, and xAI—aims to bring computer chip design and manufacturing entirely in-house to meet SpaceX’s extensive needs.

Doing so could enhance the performance of SpaceX technology and cut costs. It could also help position the company as a leader in AI technology and infrastructure, given the critical role chips play in achieving Musk’s ambition to produce more than 1 trillion watts of AI computing power per year.

Much of SpaceX’s value hinges on the company successfully executing incredibly ambitious plans. But its talented workforce is hardly sitting around, and real revenue streams are arising amidst capital-guzzling initiatives.

Ultimately, investors considering buying SpaceX stock may need patience to withstand the turbulence that comes with reimagining the world according to Musk’s vision.

This story was produced by Finder and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.