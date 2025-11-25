Summer Walker's 'Finally Over It' makes 'Billboard' 200 debut

Summer Walker has walked her way down the aisle and into the Billboard 200. Her album Finally Over It, which had a wedding-themed rollout, has debuted at #2 on the music chart. It earned 77,000 equivalent album units, 69,000 SEA units and 8,000 sales in the United States in the week ending Nov. 20, according to Luminate.

Finally Over It is now Summer's fourth top-10 album on the Billboard 200 and had the largest opening week this year for an R&B album by a woman. The album also debuts at #3 on Billboard's Top Streaming Albums chart and now has five of its songs on the Hot 100. "Robbed You" with Mariah the Scientist, "Go Girl" with Latto and Doja Cat, "Baby" featuring Chris Brown, "No," "FMT," "1-800-HEARTBREAK" and "Baller" have all debuted on the chart.

Finally Over It arrived on Nov. 14, but Summer recently went viral for singing a record that's not her own. While attending an Erykah Badu show, she was asked to join Erykah onstage for a performance of "Bag Lady."

