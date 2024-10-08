Supreme Court declines to hear appeal from R. Kelly

R. Kelly's appeal of his federal sex crime convictions in Chicago has been rejected. The Associated Press reports the Supreme Court declined to hear the singer's appeal, providing no reason for their decision.

Though the law currently allows a person to be charged as long as the accuser is still living, R. Kelly's lawyers contend that he was wrongly prosecuted and argue that offenses going back to the '90s should have had a shorter statute of limitations.

He's currently serving 20 years in prison for the sex convictions in Chicago: three charges of producing child sexual abuse images and three charges of enticement of minors for sex.

Kelly has also challenged a lower court's decision to sentence him to 30 years in prison on federal racketeering and sex trafficking convictions in New York.

