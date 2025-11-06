SZA admits Nicki Minaj exchange 'was a little strange': 'I don't know where it came from'

Nicki Minaj attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)/SZA is seen on March 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

SZA's brief exchange with Nicki Minaj was just as confusing to her as it was to the world. In her cover story for GQ, SZA said "there's no backstory" to their back-and-forth.

“I don’t know her,” SZA says. “We have no connection to each other. There’s no backstory. Like, there was no through line narrative."

"It was just like, ‘Roc Nation’.... I don’t know where it came from," she continued. "It was a little strange. It was very like, ‘Why?’ But also, you know, ‘I guess.’"

SZA found herself the target of some of Nicki's social media posts in July, which some believe was a response to one of SZA's X posts: "Mercury retrograde .. don't take the bait lol silly goose." Nicki poked fun at the singer's freckles, claimed no one listens to her music and alleged that she uses Auto-Tune, which was met with clap backs from SZA.

While she stood up for herself in a feud that directly involved her, SZA chose not to get involved in the Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud.

“It was something between two grown-a** men," SZA explained of her silence, "so why would I insert myself between something between two grown-a** men, you know?”

“I didn’t really have any stake, per se. Obviously, I love Kendrick. I’m signed to TDE. That’s my family," she continued. "Obviously, I’ve known Drake for so long and we have a beautiful rapport. And, obviously, it’s always unfortunate when the unfortunate occurs."

SZA's full cover story is on GQ.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.