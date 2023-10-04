SZA among leading nominees for MTV EMAs

SZA is among the leading nominees for the MTV European Music Awards (EMAs), which will air live from Paris on November 5.
Among her six nominations are Best Song and Best Video for "Kill Bill" as well as Best Artist, Best R&B and Best Live. Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj have four nods apiece. Taylor Swift leads all nominees with seven nods.
Among the first-time nominees are Ice Spice, PinkPantheress, Coi Leray and Metro Boomin. The EMAs are also introducing a Best Afrobeats category this year; the nominees are Asake, Aya Nakamura, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Davido and Rema.
Fans can vote for their favorites across categories at mtvema.com from now through October 31. The Biggest Fans and Best Group winners will be voted for at a later date via @MTVEMA on social media. The winner of the Best Video category will be chosen by MTV.
Fans in 24 regions around the world can also vote for their local favorites. The nominees for Best U.S. Act are Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA and Taylor Swift.
Here are some of the main nominees:
BEST SONG
Doja Cat – "Paint the Town Red"
Jung Kook feat. Latto - "Seven"
Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"
Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire"
SZA - "Kill Bill"
Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"
Rema, Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"
BEST VIDEO
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - "Bongos"
Doja Cat – "Paint the Town Red"
Little Simz - "Gorilla"
Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"
Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire"
SZA - "'Kill Bill"
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"
BEST ARTIST
Doja Cat
Miley Cyrus
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
BEST COLLABORATION
Central Cee x Dave - "Sprinter"
David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray - "Baby Don't Hurt Me"
KAROL G, Shakira – "TQG"
Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage – "Creepin'"
PinkPantheress, Ice Spice - "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2"
Rema, Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"
BEST NEW
Coi Leray
FLO
Ice Spice
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp
BEST HIP HOP
Cardi B
Central Cee
Lil Wayne
Lil Uzi Vert
Metro Boomin
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
BEST R&B
Chlöe
Chris Brown
Steve Lacy
Summer Walker
SZA
Usher
BEST LIVE
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Ed Sheeran
Måneskin
SZA
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
BEST PUSH
November 2022: Flo Milli
December 2022: Reneé Rapp
January 2023: Sam Ryder
February 2023: Armani White
March 2023: FLETCHER
April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER
May 2023: Ice Spice
June 2023: FLO
July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith
August 2023: Kaliii
September 2023: GloRilla
October 2023: Benson Boone
BIGGEST FANS
Anitta
Billie Eilish
BLACKPINK
Jung Kook
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
Sabrina Carpenter
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
