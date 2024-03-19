SZA, Future x Metro Boomin headlining Lollapalooza 2024

Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

By Andrea Tuccillo

SZA and Future x Metro Boomin are among the headliners for Lollapalooza 2024, taking place August 1-4 in Chicago.

The bill also includes Tyla, Victoria Monét, Sexyy Red, Killer Mike, Vince Staples and SiR.

The other headliners are blink-182, The Killers, Hozier, Tyler, the Creator, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez and Skrillex.

The presale begins Thursday, March 21, at 10 a.m. CT. Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Thursday at noon CT.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Lollapalooza.com.

