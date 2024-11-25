SZA gives album update, Snoop Dogg is gifted robot on Kai Cenat's livestream

There's a little over a month until 2024 comes to an end, and in that time, we should expect a SZA album. At least that's what she claimed when speaking to Kai Cenat.

She and Lizzo appeared on Kai's 30-day Mafiathon 2 livestream over the weekend, and when asked about the follow-up to SOS, SZA said, "There's a whole new project that you will hear. ... It will be out before the year is over."

Elsewhere in the stream, she talked about getting in the studio and working on music with Lil Yachty, who she said is "low-key [talented as f***]. Not even low-key."

“We were supposed to work on a song tomorrow and work in the studio and he was like, ‘I have to go to Kai’s,'” she told the streamer. “Make sure he makes it to the studio, on some real s***. ‘Cause somehow you just circumvented the session.”

SZA, Lizzo and Kai also vibed out to Kendrick Lamar's "tv off" featuring Lefty Gunplay.

Kai's been livestreaming for days as he tries to reach his 30-day goal. Chris Brown recently made an appearance, getting into a dance battle with Kai, eating, doing a flip and revealing he's currently in multiple relationships.

Snoop Dogg also joined one of the livestreams, having a hotbox session with Kai and receiving a $24,000 robot.

"He know who his master is, that's the cold part about it," Snoop said of the robot. "I can't wait [to] take you with me, man, we going to have us some real fun."

