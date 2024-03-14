SZA to headline Glastonbury Festival

Stewart Cook/CBS

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

SZA will be making her way to England this summer, where she'll take on headlining duties at this year's Glastonbury Festival.

"This bout to be insane," SZA wrote on her Instagram Story alongside the lineup of the festival, which boasts performances from Burna Boy, Janelle Monáe, Ayra Starr, Masego, and fellow headliners Dua Lipa and British rockers Coldplay.

She also responded to a post that said she joins Beyoncé as the only solo Black female artist to headline the annual festival, writing, "[Bey's] the first thing I thought of when I found out."

The Glastonbury Festival takes place June 26-30 in Pilton, Somerset, with more acts and attractions to be announced. Tickets for the event are currently sold out.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!