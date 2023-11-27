SZA says social media gives her anxiety and FOMO

SZA may take her time to respond to her accomplishments on social media, but there's a reason why. In a series of recents tweets shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the singer explained that posting on social media causes her feelings of anxiety and FOMO.

"No one teaches you how to enjoy ur life .. they teach you how to work for it . Desire it . Protect it .fight tooth n nail for it . Pray for it . imagine it .manifest it .. how do [you] process all the things you've prayed for," she wrote.

"I get anxious posting [about] my life then get fomo watching other [people] post then experience way more life so there's so much more to post and get anxious [about] the volume of material then fomo again watching awesome posts then back to experiencing more magical life material I can't post," she continued. "But I swear there's life happening."

SZA then shared a photo of her standing in a white bikini and a red and blue moto jacket, concluding with the teaser, "alright y'all be safe now love you bye ps this will make sense soon."

In other SZA news, she recently won big at the 2023 Soul Train Awards, taking home Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award. "THANK YOU SO SO VERY MUCH FOR THIS HONOR," SZA wrote on her Instagram Story at the time.

