SZA talks breast implant removal, desire to be a mom

Breast implants or breast cancer? That was the unspoken ultimatum SZA was given after learning she has a "53% lifetime risk of developing the disease because of her family history." The singer sought advice from someone spiritual to "figure out what's going on in the higher realms," skipped an appointment with her OB/GYN Dr. Thais Aliabadi and snuck out to get her boobs done, not fully understanding the risk. But fibrosis — the thickening and scarring of connective tissue — got in the way, and she eventually had them removed.

"So basically, I put them in. They ended up hurting me," SZA shared on the SHE MD podcast. "I got way too much scar tissue because my breasts are too dense and I'm not supposed to have breast implants. And so I ended up getting extra fibrosis like with tissue, whatever, and I didn't feel good and it was painful. So, I took them out, and now, they're just my boobs."

SZA also opened up about her desire to be a mother, noting she considered co-parenting with her best friend.

"I asked my best friend if she would do it with me. She said no. Because we have too much on our plate," SZA said. "But I'm going to try to sweeten her up. She's my bestie, but she's also the smartest person, so it's like even if we didn't end up raising a child together like through a management lens, I'm going to force her to co-parent with me as my fake co-parent."

While SZA's future as a parent is unknown, it's clear she's now a Grammy winner, having won Best R&B Song for her song "Snooze."

"I was just very shocked and very confused and just trying to not miss my award," she told People.

