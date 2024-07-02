SZA tells Simone Biles she "used to be a gymnast," explains why she transitioned to singing

They say everything happens for a reason, but if life had happened the way SZA once thought it would, she'd currently be a gymnast. She shares that fact in a promotional video for the Olympics, in which she fulfills her dream of meeting Simone Biles.

“This is my dream to talk to you. I'm not even kidding,” SZA tells Biles in the clip titled "When SZA Met Simone – Part 1." “I was so hype, because you're like my wildest dream. … I just have never seen anything like you. No one has, but it's just like, wow.”

SZA then notes she used to do gymnastics and only transitioned to her "hidden talent" of singing "when it was clear to me that I wasn’t going to be a national gymnast."

"I was like, ‘OK, let me see what I can do. See what else I could do,'" she tells Biles.

The two then have a friendly handstand competition, which SZA eventually wins.

"I was SO honored to hang out with you .@Simonebiles! THIS FELT LIKE A FEVER DREAM," SZA wrote alongside the clip on her Instagram. "Good luck at your THIRD Olympic Games !"

Simone recently earned her spot on the U.S. Olympic women's gymnastics team, making her the fourth female gymnast in the U.S. to qualify for three teams.

The Paris Games begin July 24 and air on NBC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.