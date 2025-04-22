SZA's 'SOS' passes Adele's '21' for most weeks in the top 10 for a woman

SZA is currently #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "luther," her collaboration with tour mate Kendrick Lamar, but on the Billboard 200 album chart she's just set a new record.

SZA's 2022 album SOS has just racked up its 85th nonconsecutive week in the top 10 on the chart; it currently sits at #3. That means it's broken Adele's record for most weeks in the top 10 by an album by a woman. Adele initially set the record when her 2011 album 21 spent its 84th and last week in the top 10 in 2016.

There are now only two other albums by a solo artist — as opposed to a group — which have spent longer in the top 10 than SZA's album, and they're both by the same guy. Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time spent 106 weeks in the top 10, and his Dangerous: The Double Album spent a whopping 158 weeks in the top 10.

By the way, the all-time record holder is the 1952 original Broadway cast recording of My Fair Lady, which spent 173 weeks in the top 10.

