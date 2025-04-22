SZA's 'SOS' passes Adele's '21' for most weeks in the top 10 for a woman

TDE/RCA
By Andrea Dresdale

SZA is currently #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "luther," her collaboration with tour mate Kendrick Lamar, but on the Billboard 200 album chart she's just set a new record.

SZA's 2022 album SOS has just racked up its 85th nonconsecutive week in the top 10 on the chart; it currently sits at #3. That means it's broken Adele's record for most weeks in the top 10 by an album by a woman. Adele initially set the record when her 2011 album 21 spent its 84th and last week in the top 10 in 2016.

There are now only two other albums by a solo artist — as opposed to a group — which have spent longer in the top 10 than SZA's album, and they're both by the same guy. Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time spent 106 weeks in the top 10, and his Dangerous: The Double Album spent a whopping 158 weeks in the top 10.

By the way, the all-time record holder is the 1952 original Broadway cast recording of My Fair Lady, which spent 173 weeks in the top 10.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!