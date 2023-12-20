T-Pain announces first-ever Las Vegas residency: "Let's turn up!"

Prince Williams/WireImage

By Jamia Pugh

T-Pain is headed to Vegas.

The "Bartender" hitmaker scored his first-ever Las Vegas residency set to kick off during Super Bowl weekend in February.

In partnership with Zouk Group and Resorts World Las Vegas, T-Pain will take center stage performing some of his greatest hits, at the Zouk Nightclub and the venue's Ayu Dayclub.

Announced 2024 T-Pain residency dates include: February 8, April 20 and July 11 at Zouk, and a May 26 show at Ayu.

"2024 is going to be a great year," he said. "I've been fortunate to have an amazing career and I've always dreamed of having a residency of my own. I've got some special surprises up my sleeve, so Vegas - let’s turn up!"

Tickets for T-Pain's residency can be purchased at zoukgrouplv.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!