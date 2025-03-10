T-Pain credits Snoop Dogg with making use of Auto-Tune cool

Disney/Christopher Willard
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

While T-Pain is often associated with Auto-Tune, he says it was Snoop Dogg that made its use cool.

Speaking to Shaquille O'Neal on The Big Podcast with Shaq, he says there was initially some resistance when he first started using Auto-Tune, until fans heard Snoop take a stab at it.

"It was only resistance, until somebody cool did it. Who did that? Who made it cool? Snoop. Snoop did it, and it was totally fine," T-Pain says. "Everybody was like, okay, I guess we can listen to it."

While T-Pain doesn't mention Snoop's song, it's likely he's referring to “Sensual Seduction," on which he actually drew some inspiration from Pain.

"So I get the record and I'm like, 'let me put a little T-Pain on it,' cause' they were calling it," Snoop previously said on Pain's Nappy Boy Radio. "I want to hear me on top of the T-Pain because I think I can sing and T-Pain would be perfect under me."

In other T-Pain news, he clapped back at accusations he was broke for flying commercial, sharing a video of his yacht to his socials. "I guess I’m broke. Anyways here’s the yacht I’m staying on,” he said; the caption mocked fans who were criticizing him, reading, “yOu dIdNt fLY pRIvaTe???”

