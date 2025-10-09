T-Pain expands Wiscansin brand with animated series

T-Pain's iconic "Wiscansin" lyric has come a long way since he used it in his 2008 song "Can't Believe It." In partnership with marketing and talent agency Viral Nation and content creation studio Wind Sun Sky, the singer has announced a new animated series set in a fictional universe named after the made-up word.

“I’ve never been more excited to enter the animation arena with my new original series featuring all there is to love about Wiscansin!” T-Pain said in a press release. “Collaborating with Viral Nation and Wind Sun Sky for the project was an easy decision as they are truly at the forefront of creators, digital entertainment, animation and interactive IP development. It’s a privilege to be in the room with the best names in the business, working together to extend this amazing universe and community to old and new fans.”

The series marks the latest expansion of T-Pain's Wiscansin brand, which started when he mispronounced "Wisconsin" to rhyme with "mansion" in the song "Can't Believe It." The brand also includes his clothing and merch line, a music festival and a website.

