Tami Roman teases family betrayal, scandals and entanglements on season 3 of 'Caught in the Act: Unfaithful'

Tami Roman was a fan of the show Cheaters and even watches re-runs of the show on VH1, but her show Caught in the Act: Unfaithful is a different ball game.

"I think what aided my decision in doing this show was because it felt like a talk show to me, because they weren't approaching it the way Cheaters did, which is rolling up on people at the gas station," she tells ABC Audio. "They wanted to add a little oomph and savoir faire to it with the elements of having a full on investigative team, having a relationship expert, and then offering the people the opportunity to sit down and have a one on one conversation with the other person or...catch them both in the act and take them down."

Tami noted the additional layers "made the show feel new" while allowing her to be herself. It also helped knowing people like her advice.

Having been cheated on multiple times, Tami's advice comes from the healed version of herself. Now, she's helping others start the healing process if necessary in their own journey.

"Caught in the Act is helping people start the process...because there can be no healing if you don't understand where the trauma is rooted...As well as if you're not willing to face the truth. So we give them all of that at the same time," she explains. "You know, we want you to be accountable. We want you to understand what's happening in your relationship. And then we actually try to help you evolve and start your healing process."

This season, Tami says, "there's more family stories of family betrayal... scandals and entanglements," with a focus on trying to "navigate the emotional journey with the people who come on the show."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.