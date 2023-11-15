Tamron Hall talks season 5 favorite moments, leaning into the "real conversations" & more

When veteran journalist Tamron Hall drummed up her daytime talk show, now in its fifth season, she didn't necessarily have a goal in mind for how long it'd run — more so the desire to keep true to her original vision.

She says the challenge for a nationally syndicated hour-long program is to "keep the idea that you pitched alive."

And that's what Hall says she's been lucky enough to achieve with the Emmy Award-winning Tamron Hall Show.

She told ABC Audio that because she was born in a pre-Oprah era, she didn't see herself or other Black women represented on TV, so having her own show wasn't always a dream. But thanks to her love of people, talking and the power of her so-called "weapon" — journalism — she was moved to sit down with the who's who of Hollywood for conversations that resonate far and wide.

"Every topic is one that I labor over," Hall said of her inability to choose a favorite guest or conversation.

So far in season 5, she's helped Macy Gray celebrate a birthday, shared excerpts from novels by Cedric the Entertainer and rapper Jeezy, reconnected with Angela "Blac Chyna" White on her sobriety journey, talked faith with gospel artists Jekalyn Carr & Kirk Franklin, assisted Telfar Clemmons in handing out his popular Telfar bags to her entire studio audience, conducted a number of exclusive interviews and more.

As for her dream interview: she's already chatted with Eddie Murphy, so the plan is to simply keep the organic conversations going.

"I hope that is ultimately my superpower," Hall said. "Is that I'm able to erase all pretenses of my own and allow other people to be themselves."

