Taxstone sentenced to 35 years in prison for fatal shooting of Troy Ave’s bodyguard at 2016 NYC concert

Rapper and podcaster Taxstone was sentenced June 20 for the fatal shooting of rapper Troy Ave's bodyguard during a 2016 T.I. concert at Irving Plaza. Billboard reports he was sentenced to 35 years in prison on charges of manslaughter in the first degree, two counts of assault in the first degree, one count of assault in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

According to prosecutors, Taxstone, born Daryl Campbell, had approached longstanding rival Troy Ave in the green room at Irving Plaza on May 25, 2016, before Troy's opening act for T.I. He allegedly shot Troy's bodyguard Ronald "Banga" McPhatter in the chest and Troy in his legs, seriously wounding another man and a woman in the process.

Tax was arrested in January 2017 after prosecutors found his DNA on a firearm used in the shooting. He pleaded guilty to federal gun charges and was later taken into custody.

In March, Taxstone was convicted for his role in Banga's death and the serious injuries of three others. His lawyer says he's going to appeal the conviction. "Justice wasn't served," Kenneth Montgomery told Billboard.

On Twitter, Tax let his fans know he won't be serving the entire 35-year sentence.

“Just got 35 years for being victimized and reversing the situation,” he tweeted. “The beauty in it all is, I’m not doing 35. Be safe though.”

