Taylor Swift's 'The Release Party of a Showgirl' hitting theaters Oct. 3

Taylor Swift 'The Life of a Showgirl' (Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott)
By Andrea Dresdale

There's footage of Taylor Swift directing something posted on the Taylor Nation Instagram page, and you'll likely get to see what that something is at a theater near you in October.

Following reports that some sort of "theatrical event" is being planned around the release of Taylor's new album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Oct. 3, Variety reports that an 89-minute event called Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl will arrive in theaters that day.

The event, which is being described as a film, will be in theaters Friday, Oct. 3, through Sunday, Oct. 5, in every AMC Theatre location. AMC was Taylor's partner for her Eras Tour film. But non-AMC theaters will also host screenings, including Cinemark and Regal theaters.

Tickets are now on sale at ReleasePartyofaShowgirl.com. They cost $12 because Showgirl is Taylor's 12th album.

According to Variety, the 89-minute event will include the premiere of a video for the song "The Fate of Ophelia," as well as behind-the-scenes footage from that video shoot, lyric videos for the album's other songs and Taylor's "personal reflections" on the album's songs.

A rep for Taylor has confirmed the details of Variety's story to ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

