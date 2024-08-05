Tems drops music video for "Burning"

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Tems has released the music video for "Burning," one of the songs on her debut album, Born in the Wild.

The clip, which Tems directed herself, features her making her way through New York City via the subway and walking through the parks and streets, where she eventually watches herself on a billboard. Clips of her making music in a room and later performing on a stage are also included.

"It was all a dream, just a new girl on the scene, got your face on magazines," Tems sings on the track. The video is now available on YouTube.

