Teyana Taylor and Diddy unveil "Closer to God" video

After first joining Diddy to lay vocals on "Closer to God," Teyana Taylor linked with the super producer for the official music video.

Taylor aka "Spike Tey" is the star, director and producer of the new visual, which sees the duo aiming to draw closer to God through love and enlightenment in California's Joshua Tree.

"Teyana is not just an incredible artist, she's my sister," Diddy said in a press release shared by REVOLT. "She has this undeniable force and raw emotion she brings to every project."

According to the Bad Boy owner, Taylor was at the forefront of his mind when he began conceptualizing the song.

"I had to convince her to come out of retirement," he said. "But I knew she would perfectly capture the spiritual essence and depth of the song. Collaborating with her on both the song and its visual was like harmonizing with a kindred spirit. Together, we've created something truly special."

Taylor added, "Working on 'Closer To God' was a spiritual journey in itself. The song's message of love and divine connection resonated deeply with me, and visually representing that was a beautiful challenge. I believe we've created something that will touch people's souls. The video captures the profound sentiment of feeling divinely connected when in the presence of true love. It paints a picture of raw emotion, vulnerability, and the magic of finding someone who brings you closer to the divine."

Check out the video for "Closer to God" on both Taylor and Diddy's YouTube channels.

