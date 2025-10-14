Teyana Taylor releases music video for 'Hard Part' feat. Lucky Daye

Teyana Taylor has released the music video for "Hard Part" featuring Lucky Daye.

In the song, they grapple with changes they notice in their relationship, which appears to be unraveling. The video captures Lucky, overwhelmed with emotion, looking out the window in his home, while Teyana stumbles down a dirt road. Lucky then hops into his car and runs into Teyana, who gets in for the ride. The two spend the drive processing their thoughts, before making a pit stop at the gas station.

"I got a few questions for you/ S*** is gettin' real confusin'/ Do you want this or do you don't?" Teyana sings, to which Lucky later responds, "I can feel you from here/ Closing spaces we fill up with tears/ Time and energy lost, can't get back/ Don't want to feel all these feelings I'm feelin', I can't react."

"Hard Part" was directed by Teyana's The Aunties Inc. production company and shot against the landscape of Joshua Tree. It marks the latest in Teyana's rollout for her comeback album, Escape Room, which marked her first studio album since retiring in 2020; the project was accompanied by the release of a homonymous short film.

