Teyana Taylor to receive Innovator of the Year Award at Culture Creators Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch

Teyana Taylor will be an honoree at the eighth annual Culture Creators Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch, taking place Friday.

She'll receive the Innovator of the Year Award for "her profound influence on music, fashion, film, and culture," according to The Hollywood Reporter. She will be honored alongside Icon Award recipient Lorrie Bartlett, who is being recognized for "outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry and her steadfast commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion, while spearheading initiatives promoting equity within Hollywood."

"At Culture Creators, we believe in the power of diversity to drive innovation and progress," said Joi Brown, founder of Culture Creators. "This event is a testament to our commitment to amplifying the voices and contributions of individuals from diverse backgrounds. By celebrating these trailblazers, we inspire a new generation of creators and leaders. This is the very reason we founded The Culture Creators Foundation – to create a pipeline that nurtures and supports underrepresented talent, ensuring their impact on culture and society is profound and lasting."

The Culture Creators Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch, presented by BET, will take place in Beverly Hills Friday morning, with Gia Peppers as host. Raheem DeVaughn and Infinity Song will entertain the crowd with performances, while DJ Rosegold holds it down with a DJ set.

The event is also a fundraiser for The Culture Creators Foundation, whose mission is to "empower underrepresented students by providing" them with the tools to thrive professionally and academically, per the foundation's website. Funds raised will go toward the foundation's scholarship program.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.