'That Was Us': Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore and Chris Sullivan announce 'This Is Us' podcast

By Stephen Iervolino

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Sterling K. Brown took to Instagram Friday with his former This Is Us co-stars Chris Sullivan and Mandy Moore to announce they're launching a new podcast about their former NBC hit.

This Is Us aired from 2016 to 2022 on NBC and followed the Pearson family over the years. The show also starred Chrissy Metz and Milo Ventimiglia.

"We are so excited to be back with the That Was Us podcast," begins Sullivan, who played Toby on the tearjerking family drama. He explained every Tuesday, the trio will get together "to relive the show."

Brown, who played Randall, added, "Yes! We're gonna have guests, we're gonna have people, we're gonna have you guys giving us feedback about the things that you want to hear about, so that it's going to be a collective experience."

Mandy, who was nominated for an Emmy for playing show matriarch Rebecca Pearson, enthused, "I can't wait!"

In another video, Moore also explained fans can send emails to thatwasuspod@gmail.com, telling them, "We really want to hear from you!"

That Was Us podcast launches on Tuesday, May 14, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other platforms; videos of each installment will be available on YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

