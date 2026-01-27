'The Blind Side' actor Quinton Aaron on life support with blood infection

In this Aug. 19, 2022, file photo, Quinton Aaron attends an event in Sag Harbor, New York. (Sean Zanni/Getty Images for ACCF, FILE)

The Blind Side actor Quinton Aaron is hospitalized and fighting for his life but showing "positive" signs, according to his former manager.

The actor, who starred in the Oscar-nominated film about the life of former NFL player Michael Oher, is currently on life support with a blood infection, Martin Luther Wardlaw, president of Ascension Studios and Aaron's former manager, who is in communication with Aaron's wife, told ABC News on Monday.

"I can tell you that things are looking more positive today than they were yesterday," Wardlaw said.

He added, "Some things are under control and other things are not, and we're just praying and hoping for the best right now."

TMZ first reported the news of Aaron's hospitalization, which the outlet said came after the actor lost feeling in his legs while walking up stairs at his home.

Aaron received global recognition for his role as Oher, starring alongside Sandra Bullock, who won an Oscar for her role as Leigh Anne Tuohy, in the 2009 film.

The actor has been open about his health in recent years, sharing photos in October of his 200-pound weight loss journey.

"He was real concerned about staying fit, staying healthy, staying in front of the camera," Wardlaw said. "I was very proud to see, you know, that he stuck with it, changing diets and doing what it took to lose weight. And I think he'd done an amazing thing."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.