'The Book of Clarence' + its soundtrack, featuring Jay- Z, D'Angelo and Doja Cat, out now

The Book of Clarence, the latest film by award-winning director Jeymes Samuel, starring LaKeith Stanfield, Teyana Taylor and Alfre Woodard, is officially out in theaters Friday, January 12.

Along with the theatrical release, Geneva Club/Roc Nation dropped off the accompanying movie soundtrack, which features all original music created by Samuel as well as some special guest appearances.

Jay-Z and R&B crooner D'Angelo join on the close to 10-minute-long "I Want You Forever," Kid Cudi sings on "Godqueen," and Lil Wayne, Buju Banton and Shabba Ranks collaborate on the previously-released "Hallelujah Heaven."

For the album's focus track, "Jeezu," Samuel tapped Doja Cat, Kodak Black and Adekunle Gold. Speaking about the song's relation to the film, Samuel says, "Adding a modern twist, we have two of the most important artists of this generation on it. Doja Cat is like a Mary Magdalene character, and Kodak is Clarence."

The Book of Clarence — a reimagined take on the classic biblical epic about a "nobody" named Clarence, played by Stanfield, who's on a mission to make a better life for himself — is a film Samuel says he "wanted to make for many years."

"I find that music always makes its way to my film sets," he adds. "The soundtrack for this film is amazing and I am excited for you to all to finally hear it."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.