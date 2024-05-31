'The Vince Staples Show' coming back for season 2

Ser Baffo/NETFLIX

By Andrea Tuccillo

The Vince Staples Show has been renewed for season 2 at Netflix.

"The Vince Staples Show is back! The people have spoken and the most riveting, captivating, and polarizing show on Netflix is returning for Season 2," the rapper/actor tells Netflix's Tudum. "Get ready for hijinks that only a mother can love. Thank you, Netflix!" 

The first season of the show, created by Vince and produced by Kenya Barris, debuted Feb. 15. In it, Vince plays a fictionalized version of himself as he goes about his daily life. 

Vince previously told Tudum he has a vision for how the show could expand and continue. 

"There are 365 days in a year, so we're able to have 365 episodes of this thing because they're all based on what it's like to just exist day-to-day," he said. "Next for Vince is literally anything because anything could happen at any moment, that's just how life works."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!