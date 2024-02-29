Things to do: Pickleball Night, Monster Jam, St. Patty’s Day Parade & more

Orlando, FL — Pickleball Night at the Solar Bears game, Monster Jam, St. Patty’s Day parade and so much more happening in Central Florida this weekend.

On Friday, March 1st, it’s Pickleball Night at the Kia Center as the Orlando Solar Bears battle the Jacksonville Iceman at 8pm.

On Friday, March 1st, through May 27th, the Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival goes on during park hours.

On Saturday, March 2nd, the Winter Park St. Patrick’s Day parade begins on Swoope Ave at 9am.

On Saturday, March 2nd, Monster Jam goes on at Camping World Stadium starting at 7pm.

On Saturday, March 2nd, Spring Pops will be performed at the Apopka Amphitheater, the event is free and begins at 7pm.

On Sunday, March 3rd, The Orlando Magic face the Detroit Pistons at the Kia Center at 6pm.

On Sunday, March 3rd, Love is Universal will be performed at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. It begins at 3pm.

