Things to do: Solar Bears, Magic & Valkyries on display during Super Bowl weekend in Central Florida

Orlando, FL — The Orlando Solar Bears, Magic and Valkyries are on display this weekend ahead of the Super Bowl.
On Friday, February 9th through Sunday, February 11th, ICEBAR Orlando will host it’s Cupid and Cocktails Valentines Weekend during regular hours.
On Friday, February 9th, The Orlando Solar Bears will clash with the Jacksonville Icemen at the Kia Center. Game time is 7pm.
On Saturday, February 10th, enjoy the Love Local Wine Walk in the Audubon Park Garden District from 2-5 p.m.
On Saturday, February 10th, Bored Teachers: We Can’t Make This Stuff Up! Comedy tour comes to the Dr. Phillips center at 7:30pm.
On Saturday, February 10th, the Orlando Magic battle the Chicago Bulls at the Kia Center. Game time is 7pm.
On Saturday, February 10th, the Orlando Valkyries square off with the Vegas Thrill at Additional Financial Arena. Match begins at 7pm.
On Sunday, February 11th, enjoy Super Bowl 58 with the Big Game Watch Party at City Works Eatery & Pour House in Lake Buena Vista. Begins at 5pm.
