On this day in Black history: ﻿'Porgy and Bess' ﻿opens on Broadway, first Black school in New York City and more

By Jamia Pugh

On this day in Black history, February 28:

-- In 1704, Frenchman Elias Neau established the first school open to Black people in New York City, which originally began as visits to homes of the enslaved community.

-- In 1943, renowned musical Porgy and Bess opened on Broadway with Anne Brown and Todd Duncan in starring roles. The entire cast consisted of classically trained Black singers.

-- In 1984, Michael Jackson took home eight Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year for "Beat It" and Album of the Year for Thriller. 

-- Happy birthday to Charles "Bubba" Smith, Tasha and Sidra Smith, Rae Dawn ChongTabatha "Dreamdoll" Robinson, Kehinde Wiley and Ainsley Harriott.

