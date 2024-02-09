On this day in Black history: First Black space walker, first Black Nat'l Book Award winner and more

By Jamia Pugh

On this day in Black history, February 9:

-- In 1953, author Ralph Ellison became the first Black writer to win the National Book Award for his debut novel, Invisible Man.

-- In 1971, Leroy "Satchel" Paige became the first Negro League veteran to be nominated for the Baseball Hall of Fame. The pitching legend was inducted in August 1971.

-- In 1995, astronaut Bernard Harris launched on the STS-63 mission of the shuttle Discovery, making a lengthy excursion outside Discovery to become the first Black person to walk in space.

-- Happy birthday to Major HarrisAlice WalkerMichael B. JordanMichael Colyar"Bruce Bruce" ChurchCorey Parker Robinson and Sunjai Williams.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!