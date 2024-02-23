On this day in Black history: First Black Marine Corps. general, 'The Slim Shady LP' and more

By Jamia Pugh

On this day in Black history, February 23:

-- In 1979, Frank E. Petersen Jr. of Topeka, Kansas, was named the first Black brigadier general of the United States Marine Corps. Years earlier, in 1952, he became the first Black Marine pilot.

-- In 1983, Lionel Richie earned his first Grammy after 18 nominations, with his debut solo single, "Truly."

-- In 1999, Eminem dropped his first major-label album, The Slim Shady LP, which went on to earn Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song for "My Name Is" at the 42nd Grammy Awards.

-- In 1999, hip-hop group TLC, comprised of Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins, the late Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas, released their third album, FanMail, home of their popular #1 single, "No Scrubs."

-- Happy birthday to Louis Stokes, W. E. B. Du Bois, Elston Gene Howard, Rodney Slater, Niecy Nash, Daymond John, Herbert "Ab-Soul" Stevens IV, D'Angelo Russell, Andrew Wiggins, Da'Quan Bowers and Kasey McKellar.

