On this day in Black history: Egg beater patent, first Black Harvard Law Review president and more

On this day in Black history, February 5:

-- In 1884, Willis Johnson patented his mechanical egg beater. The invention was made of a handle attached to a series of spring-like whisk wires used to help mix ingredients.

-- In 1990, Columbia University graduate, Harvard law student and former President Barack Obama became the first Black person named president of the Harvard Law Review. The job put Obama in charge of a staff of 80, who edited and published articles by legal authorities multiples times a year.

-- In 2023, Beyoncé won four Grammys at the 65th annual show, bringing her total wins to 32 and making her the most decorated artist of all.

-- Happy Birthday to Hank Aaron, Bobby Brown, Trayvon Martin, Kevin Gates, Omarosa Newman, Tim Meadows and Tiwa Savage.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.