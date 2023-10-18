T.I. gives update on retirement from music, reveals final project will be a double album

T.I. says his time in rap will soon expire.

The Atlanta native announced he's working on Kill the King, his final studio project, which will be a double album.

"It's time to evolve beyond [my] career as a rapper," T.I. said in a recent interview on the We in Miami Podcast. "I think that it's a lot more people who are carrying the torch and pushing the culture forward. So, I'm working on my final album, Kill the King."

The rapper revealed that the second side of the album will be called Kiss the King; the first record he'll drop will be a NBA YoungBoy collaboration.

Of his song with NBA, T.I. said that whatever fans think the upcoming track might sound like, "It's not that."

When asked about a project in the works with Boosie BadAzz, the self-proclaimed King of the South said that they missed the window of putting out music together.

"Not saying that that window can't present itself again," he said, adding that he and Boosie "have a very healthy relationship."

In February, T.I. spoke with TMZ about Kill the King, explaining to the outlet that with his 12th and final album, he's looking to dethrone himself as the king.

