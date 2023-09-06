Tia Mowry gushes over Beyoncé Renaissance shoutout: "I was so touched by her gesture"

Tia Mowry is still relishing the special moment she had with Beyoncé at the singer's birthday Renaissance show in Inglewood on September 4.

When Bey noticed the Sister, Sister alum in the audience, she gave her an impromptu, nostalgic tribute by integrating lyrics of a song Tia performed as part of the '90s girl group Voices into one of her own hits.

Midway through a performance of "1+1," Bey belted out, "Yeah, Yeah, Yeah!" — similar to how it was sung by Tia, her twin Tamera Mowry and the other group members back in the day.

In a sweet Instagram note, Tia reflected on her relationship with the singer, who was also part of a '90s girl group, Destiny's Child.

"The first time I met @beyonce was during her Destiny's Child days when she was on a production with my brother @tahj_mowry, and since then I have been lucky to cross paths with her throughout the years," Tia wrote. "From the beginning, Beyoncé's undeniable talent is only rivaled by her incredible kindness and generosity."

Tia continued, writing that she was "so lucky" to attend the epic birthday show and mentioning "how much thought and love" was put into the production.

But the "highlight" of her night was when Bey "saw me in the crowd, and she gave me a smile and a hello, and then started singing 'yeah, yeah, yeah' from when @tameramowrytwo and I were in the singing group, Voices!"

Tia said she was "so touched" by the gesture, and, hours after the concert had ended, she still couldn't "believe that it truly happened!"

"She's a true icon, who continuously inspires me with her talent, dedication, humility, and beautiful spirit," Tia added.

